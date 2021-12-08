Man left with skull fracture after unprovoked assault

A MAN has been left hospitalised after an unprovoked attack which took place in Enniskillen on Saturday night left him with swelling to the brain, a skull fracture, and two bleeds to the brain which resulted in a blood clot being found by medical staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast where the injured party is still receiving treatment.

21-year-old Dallon Millar appeared via videolink at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested by police in relation to the attack. The court heard that on Saturday, December 4, an altercation broke out in the beer garden of the Devenish Bar, Enniskillen which involved the defendant.

Shortly after an employee attempted to remove Millar from the premises via the front door. Millar then struck the bar worker on the temple area, causing the injured party to stumble back and come to the realisation that he had been hit by the defendant.

Millar then ran towards the back of the premises where he found an exit and made a run for it the court heard. The injured party sustained a cut to the head and was brought to SWAH to control bleeding to a second cut as a result of the incident just above the eyebrow area.

Shortly after the incident, the court heard that two males, who were unrelated to the previous incident, had been walking up the street of Enniskillen town, close to the Ulster Bank. Millar ran past the two males while punching one of them at the side of the head. Police told the court that a lot of blood was seen coming from the injured party from nearby CCTV which captured the unprovoked attack.

After running off the court heard that Millar was again seen by CCTV “staggering” back towards the Devenish Bar. Millar then proceeded to get into a Vauxhall Vectra which took off from Darling Street, Enniskillen without any lights. The court heard that the same vehicle later crashed in Derrygonnelly.

An investigating officer told the court that due to concerns with the injured party’s speech, he was taken to SWAH where swelling to the brain was detected. As a result of this, he was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast where medical staff found him to have a fractured skull and two bleeds to the brain. The court heard that on Monday morning, medical staff found a blood clot behind the ear of the injured party.

Millar was arrested at his girlfriend’s home on Sunday morning and replied “no comment” to police when interviewed.

The court heard that police were objecting to Millar’s bail application, with police deeming the defendant as a “high risk.” The court heard that Millar has a record of continuous bail breaches and that there is a likelihood that he would “influence” other witnesses.

The court heard that Millar has already spent a “considerable” amount of time in prison and that his record is known both North and South.

Police told the court that this was an “unprovoked attack” on two young men who were simply minding their own business walking along the street and highlighted that the attack occurred for no reason.

Police added that Millar has continued to offend over the years from a very young age.

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney told the court that everybody wished the complainant a “speedy recovery.” In relation to his clients bail application, Mr Mooney stated that Millar who has spent large periods of time in custody, at no time has fled the Fermanagh area and therefore would not be considered a high risk to bail.

In relation to police concerns that if granted bail the defendant would influence eye witness accounts, Mr Mooney said that the claimant and the other party were not known to his client.

When answering police concerns of a risk that the defendant would re-offend if granted bail, Mr Mooney said that a large part of Millar’s previous criminal record consisted mainly of motoring offences and not assault.

District Judge Steven Keown said that Millar was a “violent” and “dangerous” individual and that there was a clear risk that the defendant would not abide by bail regulations , cause interference with investigations and also re-offend. Judge Keown refused bail.

