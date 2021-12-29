Lough Erne Resort announces temporary closure

THE Lough Erne Resort here in Fermanagh has announced that it will temporarily close as part of a “voluntary” circuit breaker due to the increase of Covid cases across the area.

In a bid to keep staff and customers safe, the popular resort will close until January 5 (next Wednesday).

The Lough Erne will be open to wedding guests only on December 30 and 31 with immediate effect all dining facilities and the Thai Spa is temporarily closed to non-residents.

All golf facilities at Lough Erne Resort will remain open including – The Faldo Course, Castle Hume Golf Club, Golf Shop, Drving Range and Golf Academy. Beverage facilities will be available at Castle Hume Club House.