Local couple ‘Wish Upon a Star’ for Friends of Cancer

Avril and Ken Graham from Ballinamallard are supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Wish Upon A Star appeal this Christmas.

LOCAL couple Ken and Avril Graham, from Ballinamallard, have made a special appeal to the people of Fermanagh to support the ‘Wish Upon a Star’ appeal by the Friends of the Cancer Centre this Christmas.

For a donation of £10, those who support the appeal can share their wish, message or name of a loved one on a gold star which will be displayed on the charity’s virtual Christmas tree. You can also have your own star sent out to you for our tree at home.

All proceeds will go towards support Friends of the Cancer Centre, which provides patient care and comfort, as well as research.

Advertisement

“Friends of the Cancer Centre is such an incredible charity that really makes a difference to those who are affected by cancer,” said Avril, who has been involved in supporting the charity by raising funds and awareness locally for over 35 years.

“The support Friends of the Cancer Centre provides is vital to so many families from County Fermanagh.

“For example, since the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has given out over £8,000 in financial grants to more than 30 local families.

“These have helped families in a range of ways, such as helping with fuel costs for travel to Belfast or Derry for treatment, home heating, household bills and educational support.”

Avril added: “Over the years myself, along with the local fundraising group, have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to support the charity’s work.

“This Christmas, I’m proud to support its Wish Upon a Star appeal. My star will be dedicated to the charity and team at the Cancer Centre who are making a difference every day.”

Friends of of the Cancer Centre not only offers patients with practical support through their care, but helps fund additional nurses and provides grants to help families through difficult times.

Advertisement

Head of fundraising, Ana Wilkinson, also called on local people to support the Wish Upon a Star appeal.

“Christmas can be a really special time for so many people, but it can also be a difficult time for families who have been impacted by cancer. That’s why our Wish Upon A Star appeal is so special,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful way to say thank you to those who have cared for us and our loved ones, or remember someone special who is no longer with us.

“All money raised from our appeal will be used to support the life-saving and life-changing work and each star will be cherished as it will represent something, or someone, very special.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition