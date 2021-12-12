Local company leaving its mark across the country

THEY are on every road and every street corner, but have you ever wondered where our traffic signs come from? Well from now on, no matter where you are in the country, there’s a chance they’ll have come from Fermanagh.

That’s because Derrylin company Ernco has ventured into the permanent road and traffic sign market and is now supplying signs across Ireland and the UK.

Owned and managed by local men Sean Doonan and Seamus Owens, Ernco had already been involved in the manufacture and supply of temporary roadworks signs since 2009.

In true Fermanagh entrepreneurial fashion, though, and thanks to their experience in the industry, the team at Ernco started to notice a gap in the permanent road sign marked and decided to formalise the high quality service it was already providing.

Now, Ernco has been granted the necessary certification and is recognised as providing signs that meet the necessary international standards.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Doonan said the venture into the road signs market was “a natural progression for the company” and said the international standard recognition “underpins the company core values” of delivering a quality product and service with a clear customer focus and fast turnaround.

Mr Doonan added it was an exciting time for Ernco and the latest venture would be boost to the company, which employs ten people, in the post-pandemic economy.

“The entry into the permanent road sign market is a major step forward for the business and something everyone at Ernco is excited about,” he said.

“This will go a long way to dampen any uncertainty created by Covid over the past two years.”

As part of its expansion into permanent signs, Ernco has commissioned a state-of-the-art printer and other high tech production equipment and digital design software. It has also been granted permission to use the CE/UKCA mark of quality on its signs, which are designed and assembles in accordance to regulations.

Since entering the market, the company has been successful in securing orders to a number of Irish county councils as well as to many road and construction companies. Additionally Ernco has won a tender with the potential up to three years supply of permanent road signs to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The company is no stranger to big-name contracts.

Having grown out of Erne Management Ltd, set up in 2006 and operating out of offices at the Kinawley Enterprise Park, in its early years the company worked in various areas relating to manufacturing, management and health and safety. High profile clients included the Quinn Group and Kingspan.

Ernco-Group Ltd was then formed in 2009 and now operates from a new 7,000sq ft office at the Derrylin Enterprise Park. While it still carries out its health and safety management function, Ernco now specialises in signage and traffic management products.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007