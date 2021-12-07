+44 (0)28 6632 2066
KERRIGAN, Seamus

Posted: 7:27 pm December 7, 2021

KERRIGAN – The death has occurred of Seamus Kerrigan, 10 Meadowvale, Gurteen Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will repose at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough on Wednesday from 7 pm until 8 pm.

The usual Covid restrictions will apply and the family home is strictly private.

Remains will leave Kinlough on Thursday at 9 45 am coming via Rossinver,Garrison, the Cashel Road and the Gurteen Road to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds to the Church.

Family flowers only.

Messages of condolence may be left below. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director. Tel: 07899 – 913005.

