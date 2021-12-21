KEARNS, Fr. John SPS – formerly of Cromague, Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan, Dioceses of Mutare and Harare (Zimbabwe), Pettigo, Clones, Monaghan and Garrison, December 20th, 2021, peacefully at his residence in Garrison, Co. Fermanagh after a long illness bravely borne. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Mollie.

Sadly missed by his sister Eileen, his brothers Patrick, Frank and James, his sisters-in-law Pauline and Catriona, his nieces, nephews, his relatives and friends, by his Society family and by Bishop Larry Duffy and the clergy and people of Clogher Diocese.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Frank and sister-in-law Pauline, Cromague, subject to Covid-19 guidelines. Removal on Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 at 10.15 am, arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan for funeral Mass at 11 am, subject to Covid-19 guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Funeral Mass available via live webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-1