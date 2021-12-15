Just no breaking the ‘Law

Rory Porteous is delighted celebrates at the end of the game

LAYING down the law, that’s exactly what Lisbellaw hurlers did on Sunday afternoon in Clones. The Ulster semi final which was moved from the Athletic Grounds to St Tiernach’s Park was a tight affair in the first half but in the second, Fermanagh’s only senior hurling team powered to victory with 10 points to spare in the end against the Tyrone champions, Carrickmore.

An early second half goal from Ciaran Corrigan helped ignite the Lisbellaw challenge as they outscored their opponents by 1-10 to 0-3 in the final 30 minutes to book their place in the Ulster decider.

“The old cliche, ‘goals win games’ but it came at a good time” says Corrigan, adding, “that’s our job up that end of the field to score goals. I thought our defence was outstanding, they do the heavy lfting and we get the plaudits.”

In recent years, Corrigan has been playing football for Fermanagh, stepping away from the hurling scene, so to be back with stick in hand and winning their first championship match in nine years against Newry Shamrocks, followed by the weekend’s semi final victory against the Carmen men has made it all the sweeter.

“It’s just brilliant, it was a difficult couple of years there with no club hurling and for myself in particular when I wasn’t involved with the county hurlers.

“There’s a great buzz about the group now and we’re looking forward to the final in three weeks time.”

Corrigan is one of nine players on the Lisbellaw panel that won an Ulster Intermediate title with the ‘Law back in 2012 and they’ll all be hoping to add to that come January 9.

