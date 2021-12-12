Increase in police patrols over festive season

FERMANAGH police will be stepping up patrols in the weeks ahead to keep the community safe in over the Christmas period.

Launching the annual ‘Operation Season’s Greetings’ campaign, Fermanagh and Omagh district commander Supt Robert McGowan said dedicated resources are to be deployed across the North to deter and detect criminality and provide visible reassurance.

“Operation Season’s Greetings brings together police officers from departments across the service to provide visible and accessible policing to local communities and businesses,” said Supt McGowan.

“This year our focus is on public safety, including when shopping, using the roads, socialising or staying at home.

“We will be conducting focused, preventative patrols across the country, liaising with businesses and licensees to provide safety advice and continuing our daily business of dealing with crime.”

Supt McGowan said this year there had been a particular focus on violence against women and girls.

“During our operation we will increase our presence in nightlife areas and work with the hospitality industry to address issues such as drink spiking and supporting the health protection regulations.

“We will also take active steps to support all victims of domestic abuse. In the past we have seen an increase in domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period. We want all victims to know that we are here. Do not suffer in silence. Call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

He concluded: “You can help us during Operation Season’s Greetings by following the crime prevention and safety advice available on our website (www.psni.police.uk/seasonsgreetings) and on our social channels, by being safe and careful on our roads and by reporting any suspicious activity to us online via our website at www.psni.police.uk or by phoning 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

