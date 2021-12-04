+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrygonnelly joint manager, Mick Glynn

Glynn says ‘it’s no more than we expected to achieve’

Posted: 8:14 pm December 4, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Derrygonnelly joint manager Mick Glynn says ‘it’s no more than we expected to achieve’ after his team defied the odds to beat Tyrone champions Dromore 1-16 to 0-13 in extra time.

Conall Jones forced extra time with a sweetly struck free from distance with the last kick in normal time. The Harps showed great resilience to hold off the St Dympna’s men, playing the last quarter of normal time with 14 men after Declan Cassidy got a second yellow. 

The Fermanagh champions dominated extra time, outscoring their opponents 1-06 to 0-03 to book their place in the semi final against the winners of Sunday’s quarter final between Antrim champions Creggan or Armagh side Clann Eireann.

