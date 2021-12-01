Fr Brian keen to extend hand of friendship after return to The Graan

WHENEVER you hear The Graan, one name pops into your mind straight away. That is Fr Brian D’Arcy.

After spending four years at Crossgar’s Tobar Mhuire monastery, the Belnaleck priest has been moved back to The Graan, outside Enniskillen, a place which holds a special place in his heart.

“I am very delighted to be back in The Graan again. The Graan is a place that I love and I love the people who come to it and the work that we do,” states Fr Brian.

Advertisement

What makes The Graan so special, many will ask?

Formed in 1909, The Graan is widely loved for its calming and peaceful surroundings, with many travelling the length and breadth of the country to pray and reflect at the Fermanagh Church.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0