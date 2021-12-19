+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFinal’s calling for Rachel and Fergal!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Rachel and Fergal McConnell

Final’s calling for Rachel and Fergal!

Posted: 5:03 pm December 19, 2021

By Mark McGoldrick

DERRYGONNELLY duo Rachel and Fergal McConnell are through to the final of TG4 country music show, Realta agus Gaolta.

The duo have rose to fame over recent months for their musical exploits and in particular, Rachel is really making a name for herself since the release of her new single, ‘Your Heart Turned Left’ in July.

Advertisement

The Fermanagh pair made it through to the semi-finals of Realta agus Gaolta in early November and they performed a wondeful rendition of Irish classic, ‘I Want To Be In Ireland For the Summer’, in the semi final on Sunday evening.

The judging panel selected the Derrygonnelly duo as their contestants for the final and they will now bid for glory to become Ireland’s next most talented musical family!

Sunday’s episode is set to be replayed tonight [Wednesday] on TG4 at 8.30pm.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:03 pm December 19, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA