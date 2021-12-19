Final’s calling for Rachel and Fergal!

By Mark McGoldrick

DERRYGONNELLY duo Rachel and Fergal McConnell are through to the final of TG4 country music show, Realta agus Gaolta.

The duo have rose to fame over recent months for their musical exploits and in particular, Rachel is really making a name for herself since the release of her new single, ‘Your Heart Turned Left’ in July.

The Fermanagh pair made it through to the semi-finals of Realta agus Gaolta in early November and they performed a wondeful rendition of Irish classic, ‘I Want To Be In Ireland For the Summer’, in the semi final on Sunday evening.

The judging panel selected the Derrygonnelly duo as their contestants for the final and they will now bid for glory to become Ireland’s next most talented musical family!

Sunday’s episode is set to be replayed tonight [Wednesday] on TG4 at 8.30pm.

