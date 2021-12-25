+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Festive wishes from across the world!
Sarah-Louise McCaffrey with her baby son Deon, currently living in Australia.

Festive wishes from across the world!

Posted: 3:15 pm December 25, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

WHILE many of our Fermanagh ex-pats won’t make it home to local soil this Christmas due to the uncertainty that is still rife across the world due to Covid-19.
The Fermanagh Herald in true Christmas spirit wanted to give those who are missing home the opportunity to surprise their nearest and dearest in Fermanagh with a special message festive message in attempt to tied their loves ones over until they return once again.

Diarmuid McGurn – Bunbury, Western Australia.
“We are currently living in Bunbury Western Australia, we have just had a baby in July this year and he hasn’t met any of his family yet, and we don’t know when we will get the chance to get home again, hopefully in July next year but we’ll have to wait and see!
“Wishing all the McGurn family in Boho and Arney a Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year, Tadhg can’t wait to get home to meet everyone in 2022.”

Thady, Mary and Colin Lavin – Lyon, France.
“To Granny and Grandad McCahery- Tamlaght.
“Happy Christmas Granny and Grandad! Miss you lots but I’ll see you in 2022 for lots of hugs. P.S I hope you like my t-rex jumper! Lots of love, Thady, Mary and Colin Lavin.”

Sarah-Louise McCaffrey – Melbourne, Australia.
“Happy Christmas to all my family in Ireland. I can’t wait to see you next year. Lots of love all the way from baby Deon in Australia.”

