Festive babies arrive at SWAH

THIS festive season brought the most precious gift of all to a number of Fermanagh families welcomed new arrivals into the world over recent days.

On Christmas Day, staff at the South West Acute Hospital welcomed baby boy Melarkey who was born at 4:35am weighing 6lbs 14z. He was delivered by Practice Development Midwife, Aoibhean Leonard.

He was followed by baby girl McCaffrey at 5.50am and then baby boy Landers, who was born at 12.33pm weighing 4lbs 14oz.

The excitement just didn’t stop there, as the maternity ward was yet again filled with tears and smiles of joy with even more festive bundles of joy on St Stephen’s Day.

First-up was St Stephen’s Day baby James McGovern who born at 03.37am at the South West Acute Hospital, weighing 9lb to parents Susan and John.

He was followed by baby boy Flanagan who was born at 08.45am weighing 9lb 2oz to dad Patrick and Mum Grainne, thanks to the hardwork and support of midwife, Zara Clarke.