Fermanagh whisky sets European auction record

John Donnelly, distiller of Scotts Irish Whisky, pictured with Irish Chef Richard Corrigan. The first bottle of Scotts Irish Whisky was auctioned at an event held for the London Irish Centre. Richard is a long term supporter of the London Irish Centre and acted as auctioneer on their behalf.

A FERMANAGH based distillery became a record breaker this week when the first bottle of Scotts Irish Whisky was sold for £11,000 at an auction for a charity fundraising event for the London Irish Centre.

The Scotts Irish Whisky became the most expensive first bottle of Irish whiskey ever sold in Europe.

Conal Treacy, owner of the Fermanagh distillery, is delighted that his special product has broken a European record.

“It was fantastic. It was obviously a brilliant cause in the shape of the London Irish Centre who do so much for the community here in London and we were also delighted to see the reaction to our whisky from the people present at the launch.

“We are a local company with big ambitions and it was great to get off to this start.”

The first batch of Scotts Irish Whisky, consisting of 3000 bottles, is now on sale.

The whisky, created from a distillery in Garrison, draws its inspiration from the story of Angus Scott who made alcohol around Lough Melvin in 1790.

Master distiller, John Donnelly, has replicated the story of Angus Scott and he is delighted with how well the beverage has gone down around Fermanagh and throughout the country.

“The whisky is smooth in a very natural way.

“It has a sweetness that is not overpowering and there is also a length and a flavour to the whisky. It gets better as you savour it. There is no harshness and instead the experience improves. We like to say it is almost ‘love at second sight’ as it lingers and stays with you.”

Conal Treacy admits that Scotts Irish Whisky has big plans to develop and expand over the next few years.

“The future is bright and exciting. Distillery tours, whisky schools, a restaurant, a bar, and accommodation are all in our plans. We want Scotts Irish to become a destination distillery, and a place that will bring people to the local area.”