Fermanagh takes over GB News to give local views on Protocol
Impartial Reporter editor Mark Conway and Fermanagh Herald editor Ray Sanderson on GB News that was live from Enniskillen

Fermanagh takes over GB News to give local views on Protocol

Posted: 8:56 am December 2, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
By Roisin Henderson

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh had their voices heard across the UK last week, when GB News visited the county amid ongoing to hear local views on Brexit and the Protocol.

The visit by the TV news crew came against a backdrop of ongoing threats by the UK Government to trigger Article 16, which could essentially suspend the current Protocol arrangement which has seen the North continue to follow EU customs and trade rules post-Brexit in order to keep the Irish border open.

With local journalist Darren McCaffrey, who originally hails from outside Lisnaskea, leading the afternoon’s reporting, a number of local people from a range of backgrounds were given the chance to air their views. They included Herald editor Ray Sanderson, local farmer John Sheridan, Cllr Paul Blake, hotelier Terry McCartney, Enniskillen BID manager Noelle McAloon and former First Minister Arlene Foster.

