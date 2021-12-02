+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh public urged to have its say on rail review
Fermanagh public urged to have its say on rail review

Posted: 1:29 pm December 2, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
By Roisin Henderson

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh are being urged to make their voices heard on the future of the Irish railway network, with a current plan to overhaul the system creating a rare chance to bring trains back to the county.

This week Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and southern Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced they were opening a public consultation on the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

With the reivew looking at the current rail network across Ireland and examining how it could be improved and even extended, anyone in the county with an opinion on the topic is being urged to take part in the consultation.

“This public consultation is an exciting opportunity for everyone to have their say on the future of rail provision across Ireland,” said Cllr Adam Gannon, who said the review had “the potential to be transformative.” He added he knew it was an issue many local people felt strongly about, and urged them to have their say.

