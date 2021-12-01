Fermanagh Covid cases stagnate over the week

THE number of Fermanagh Covid cases remains high this week, as the Western Trust prepares to host a vaccine and booster blitz in Enniskillen in a bid to tackle the stubborn spread of the virus.

In fact, across the four local postcode areas, there were exactly the same number of positive cases in Fermanagh this week than last week, 338. However, while some areas have seen a drop in cases, others have seen a rise.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen there were 116 cases, up from 110 last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin areas, there were 49 cases, down from 80 last week.

In BT93, covering Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh areas, there were 37 cases, down from 41 last week.

In BT94, covering Ballinmallard, Tempo and Irvinestown areas, there were 136 cases, up from 107 last year.

Across the wider Fermanagh and Omagh area, there were 642 cases, up slightly from 636 the week before. In attempt to bring the numbers down across the entire area, the Western Trust has announced it will be re-opening the mass vaccination centre at the Lakeland Forum from today (Wednesday, December 1st), and it will remain open until December 14th. Similar clinics are to be held in Omagh and Derry.

A spokesman for the Trust said the clinics “will provide the opportunity for anyone eligible for a Booster, first, or second dose jab to come along on either a booked or walk-in appointment for a Pfizer vaccine.”

The Forum clinic will be open from 9am-4.30pm each day, except for Mondays and Thursdays when it will be open from 12-8pm, to give people the chance for an evening appointment.

Those over 40 who are more than six months after their second vaccine will be eligible to book their booster, while young people aged 12-17 who did not get their first dose at school are also urged to attend. Indeed, anyone yet to receive their first or second jabs is encouraged to attend.

Appointments can be booked at https://COVID-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated, while walk-ins will also be accepted.