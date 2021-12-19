DUNBAR, Pauline (née Campling) – peacefully, 18th December 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Adrian, John, Roisin, Christina, Liam, Madeleine and Moira.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 21st December 2021 in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen at 11 am, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery

Due to Covid restrictions, House, Mass and burial are private to family and close invited friend

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, close friends and entire family circle.

May she Rest In Peace