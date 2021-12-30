‘Don’t delay any further, get Covid booster now’ urges health expert

Children aged between 12 to 15 would benefit from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine according to the North's chief medical officer.

“Don’t wait any longer for your booster,” the head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme has urged.

Patricia Donnelly said people can get their all-important booster doses at a number of vaccination clinics running this week.

She also emphasised that vaccine first doses for everyone aged 12 and over continue to be available at Health Trust vaccination centres.

“Our great vaccination teams will be hard at work once again this week, providing boosters to as many people as possible,” she said.

“There are so many opportunities across Northern Ireland for people to get their booster dose before the start of the New Year.

“I know some people had been putting it off until after Christmas and I would appeal to them to delay no further.

“We are facing a very serious threat from Covid-19 and getting boosted is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself.”

Patricia added, “The Health Trust vaccination centres are also continuing to offer first doses to people aged 12 and over. Young people can therefore get their jab before the end of the school holidays.

“People aged 18 and over are also still coming forward for their first jabs. To those not yet vaccinated, my same plea applies – please don’t delay any further.”

