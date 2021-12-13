Donagh incident: Teen charged with attempted murder

Two males aged 18, and a third man aged 20, have been taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds after an incident in the Donagh area of Co Fermanagh

AN 18-year-old Czech national arrested following an incident in Donagh last week has been charged with attempted murder.

Jakub Malis, of Lettergreen Road, Donagh, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court today via videolink from Omagh custody suite. He was charged with the attempted murder of Florian Majcher on December 6, 2021. Speaking through a Czech interpreter, he confirmed that he understood the single charge against him.

A PSNI detective constable told the court she believed she could connect the defendant to the charge.

Advertisement

No details of the alleged incident, which occurred in Donagh last week, were outlined in court. Defence solicitor, Bernard Corrigan, informed the court that he would not be making a bail application on behalf of his client, due to the lack of a suitable address.

The solicitor also told the court that the teenager had sustained “extensive injuries” to both hands and had been treated at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald. Mr Corrigan asked for prison authorities to be notified of these injuries, so the defendant could receive follow-up treatment.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until January 10, 2022, when the defendant will appear via videolink again.