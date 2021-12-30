Derrylin farmyard accident victim was ‘a people person’

“No matter how active my father was with his work, people came first and numerous people have commented over the last few days, with great appreciation, that he always made time for people.

“He was a people person”

Thus, Rev Stephen Foster, in his moving tribute to his late father, Norman, during Monday’s Thanksgiving Service in Knockninny Methodist Church, aptly summarised one of his most endearing characteristics, adding;

“He loved the people around this area, across the whole community, he believed in treating everyone with respect, kindness and generosity”.

Seventy seven year old Norman Foster’s death on 23rd December in a freak farmyard accident at his Rock Road home cast a deep pall of shock and sadness over the Derrylin area and beyond, among the farming community especially, of which he was a very prominent member.

Elder son of Harry and Violet Foster, he grew up in the same house in which he would live for 67 years.

