Demand for urgent action as Trust records highest number of kids waiting to seek mental health help
Demand for urgent action as Trust records highest number of kids waiting to seek mental health help

Posted: 4:58 pm December 3, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE Western Trust has the highest number of children (361 patients) waiting more than 13 weeks to access mental health services according to new figures.

Almost 2,000 children have been left to sit on waiting lists across the North making it the worst area in the whole of the UK for mental health referrals and waiting times.

Now Herald readers have voiced their own concerns over the lack of support out there for young people and their families, particularly in rural places like Fermanagh.

In relation to young people and CAMHS (children and adolescent mental health services) here in Fermanagh, one concerned mother told the Herald, “I’m a parent of a 15-year-old who has been attending CAMHS for the last three years. It is the most ineffective, inconsistent, inadequate service I have ever experienced.

