Covid-19 self-isolation period changed to seven days

Children aged between 12 to 15 would benefit from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine according to the North's chief medical officer.

THE Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to cut the number of days people have to self-isolate from ten to seven after testing positive for Covid-19.

This rule change will only apply to people who test negative on a lateral flow test on day six and seven.

MLA’s were told today at a meeting that the Omicron variant now accounts for about 90% of Covid-19 cases in the North.

Advertisement

The First Minister Paul Givan tweeted that no further restriction will be introduced at the present time.

Mr Givan said, “The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time.

“We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges and meet again on January 6.

“Thank you for following the health advice and helping us through this challenging time.”

He added, “The self-isolation period for positive cases will reduce from ten days to seven days subject to negative lateral flow tests on day six and seven.

“This policy will apply retrospectively and takes effect tomorrow.”