Communities in mourning as accident claims three young lives

COMMUNITIES across the Fermanagh and Tyrone border areas have been left heartbroken following the tragic death of three young men who died as a result of a road collision on the main A5 at Garvaghey on Monday.

Peter Finnegan from Clogher who lost his life as a result of the accident played a key role in the success of both An Clochar Éire Ógs GAA and Clogher Valley Football Rugby Club (RFC) during his youth years. In a touching tribute to their former player, An Clochar Éire Ógs stated, “There are no words that could best describe the overwhelming feeling of sorrow within the community, when the news broke of the tragic event that occurred on Monday morning.

“The man currently in hospital is in our thoughts and prayers, as is the families involved, may they find comfort in the love and support of family and friends

“The Committee of An Clochar Éire Ógs would like to personally express their condolences to the family and friends of Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and especially Peter Finnegan.

“The entire Finnegan family has been a great support to the Club both on and off the field. Patrick Jr’s successful Veterinary business is a proud sponsor of our U15 team. Peter himself represented the club from youth level right up until the age of 18 and still remained a strong supporter of the Club.”

