COLLINS, Malachy – Tattygare, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 9th December 2021, peacefully in Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (née Lunney) RIP, and loving father of Anne MacArdghail (Tomás, RIP), Marie Cairnduff (Robert), John, RIP, Josephine McKey (Derek), Gemma, Grace Gleeson (Donal) and Donal (Annette). Brother of Theresa O’Driscoll and Josie Conroy.

Malachy will repose at the Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, today, Friday from 5 pm until 8 pm and again on Saturday from 4 pm until his removal to his late residence at 7 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private to family only from Saturday evening please.

Malachy will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the wake house, funeral Mass and burial will follow recommended guidelines in regards to social distancing.

The family appreciates your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.