CARTY, Benny

Posted: 6:51 pm December 8, 2021

CARTY – The death has occurred of Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim on Thursday from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Carty home is strictly private.

Remains will be removed from the family home on Friday at 10.30 am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to the church.

Family flowers only, by request.

Benny is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Gertrude, dear twin Maureen (Freeburn), his brother Jo and nephew Terry and he is sadly missed by Geraldine (Pat), Bernadette (Gerry), Bernard ( Laura), his brothers Jim and Peter, his loving grandchildren and the entire family circle.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654238003

