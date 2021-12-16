BROWNE, Maureen (née Drumm) – RIP, 11 The Everglades, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-6FE), peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 15th December 2021. Pre-deceased by her parents John and Imelda, RIP, dearly loved wife of Andrew (Andy), much loved mother of Laura ( Declan), Dermot and Conor (Lana), cherished sister of Jane (Gaby, RIP), Carmel (Eugene), Patricia (Martin) and Martin (Anne).

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the Mass, burial will be private to family and close friends.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from Maureen’s late residence on Saturday morning, 18th December, at 10.20 am, arriving at Saint Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for 11 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Cross Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish, webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Motor Neurone Association, c/o Patsy Dolan Funeral Director, 19 Breandrum Court, Enniskillen, BT74-6NJ or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.