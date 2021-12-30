BRACKEN, Michael (Mick) – unexpectedly, 1 Carlton Cottage, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Ex-Irish Defence Forces, 27th December 2021. Loving son of the late Margaret and Michael Bracken, Tullamore, husband of Mary, adored father of Mark (Kristy), granddaughter Amira; brothers Peter, Patrick and Alan, sisters Catherine, Margaret, Betty, Frances, Mary and Linda, mother-in-law May McGrath, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended McGrath and Bracken families.

Rest In Peace Mick, you will always be in our thoughts

Mick will repose at the family home, Thursday, 30th December. Removal on Friday to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, via Farrancassidy Cross for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. This can be viewed on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ Password: Lakelandsfuneral2021

Due to Covid-19 regulations and in the hope of keeping everyone in the community safe, the family home, Church and crematorium is strictly private to family and close relatives. The family appreciates your co-operation at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Air Ambulance, c/o P McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek.

