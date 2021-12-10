Belleek woman warned over wasting police time

A woman charged with multiple counts wasting police time has appeared in court after breaching her bail terms.

Alison Nagel (45) from Rockfield Park, Belleek, faces a total of 22 charges, comprising 11 counts each of making false reports or statements to police and misusing a communications network.

The bulk of offending is alleged to have been committed on various dates throughout June and July, then again on 10 August and on 21 September.

The charges of wasting police time relate to Nagel knowingly making false reports or statements around concerns for her safety.

On one specific date – 13 July – it is alleged she made five separate false reports to police.

Nagel was arrested after an incident on 2 December and brought before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

An officer explained she persistently reports concerns but when police attend she is found to be drunk and not in danger.

In the latest incident, Nagel contacted police asking to speak to a particular officer. He noted she sounded intoxicated and during the course of the conversation said, “F*** it. Forget I phoned.”

He was concerned by her comments and alerted local police.

A crew travelled to Nagel’s home where she told them, “F*** off you c***ts.”

Police contacted her GP who declined to attend but suggested some solutions. However in the course of this, Nagel twice rang police on the 101 number, despite being advised against this.

Police acknowledged her vulnerabilities and did not object to release but asked Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes to warn on her behaviour.

He said, “I can give the defendant a stern talking-to. She may or may not listen – it’s extremely unlikely she will frankly. She’ll go off, have a few drinks and be at this again.”

Addressing Nagel he said, “When you make these calls you bring emergency workers out when you don’t need them. When they’re with you they’re not looking after the child who’s choking 20 yards down the road. This sort of behaviour kills people. It’s utterly irresponsible and completely unacceptable.”

He continued, “What I have to do as a judge is somehow balance it up. It will cost the state in the region of £2000 a week to keep you in custody. Is that worth it? Obviously, no it’s not. But if you are going to keep doing this and put people’s lives at risk on a regular basis then it becomes worth it.”

A defence solicitor stressed this instance could be distinguished from others because it was the police officer who raised the alarm.

“She didn’t want police to attend this time but understandably, the officer was placed in a very difficult position as were the officers who attended, given her demeanour.”

Judge Holmes decided to release her but added, “If she is arrested again, she won’t be getting out.”

He told Nagel, “Could you live with yourself if a child died because you made a ridiculous and stupid phone call? This is your last chance.”

The case will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court later this month.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007