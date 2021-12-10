BAIRD, Dessie – RIP, 14 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, 9th December, 2021. Dearly loved husband of Veronica, much loved father of Peter (Andrea) cherished brother of Peggy (Hughes), Patricia (McHugh), Celine (McGrath), Aileen (Cox) and the late Loretta (Moon), Gerald and baby Maria, RIP.

House strictly private please.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the funeral home, family home, Mass and burial will be private to family.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney on Sunday afternoon at 1.30 pm, arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 2 pm Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to Marie Curie and the Renal Unit Omagh, cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son and his partner Andrea, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul