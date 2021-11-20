Welsh hopes home advantage will give them the edge 

Enniskillen manager, Stephen Welsh, is striking a very confident tone ahead of this Saturday’s All Ireland Junior Cup quarter final tie with Ballyclare.

“It will come down to fine margins on Saturday but we are confident that if we go out and play as we can play, the result should look after itself.”

The Skins are certainly not short on confidence heading into this weekend’s fixture and are on a rich vein of form. Enniskillen had a comprehensive 20-0 win against Seapoint last month to book their place in the second round and Welsh feels that his players can take good confidence from that.

“There is definitely a good buzz about the camp since we beat Seapoint in the first round. When things were building, we always had this in the back of our minds.

“We have been on the road for the best part of a month and a half, so it is good to have a game at home again. The place is definitely getting excited about it.”

Preparations haven’t been ideal for the Skins and the Enniskillen men will be without scrum half Matthew Dane who is out injured as a result of concussion.

The Enniskillen boss acknowledges that this is a big blow for his team but he feels that the squad is well capable of filling in for the injured Dane.

“We have a few wee niggles but apart from that it isn’t too bad. We have had an intensive calendar with games but bar that, we have a good squad to pick from.

“It is a shame that he [Matthew Dane] is going to miss it because he has been a big part of the team over the past five years but we will move on and someone will take the position and do a great job no doubt.”

