WATCH: Emotional win for Jones brothers

Leigh and Aaron Jones with the New York cup

Leigh and Aaron Jones helped Derrygonnelly to their sixth Fermanagh title in seven years. The game was a hugely emotional occasion for the Jones brothers after they lost their father, Peter, tragically last July.

Peter was remembered during captain Ryan Jones’ speech and there was an outpouring of emotion at the final whistle.

Derrygonnelly beat Enniskillen Gaels, who were making their first final appearance in 15 years, 2-08 to 0-5 and will now play Tyrone champions Dromore in the Ulster Club competition.

