+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTwo-week extension for High Street voucher scheme
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Two-week extension for High Street voucher scheme

Posted: 5:11 pm November 2, 2021

THE ‘Spend Local’ voucher scheme has been extended for a further two weeks.

Shoppers will now be able to spend their cards right up to December 14, rather than the old deadline of November, 30.

Retail NI have welcomed the news, saying that due to the ‘challenges’ around processing applications for the scheme it was ‘understadable’ to make the two-week extension.

Advertisement
 

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, said, “Given the administrative challenges around the registration of the card, it is understandable that an extension of two weeks was needed to ensure that shoppers have time to spend their card with local retailers.

“Retail NI hope that the problems around the scheme will be quickly resolved as we want to see as many cards dispatched to as many eligible shoppers as possible to maximise the spend in our members stores to boost our high streets and local economy.

“We are optimistic that this extension will not displace the traditional Christmas spend and that consumers will continue to use their card to support independent retailers.”

Mr Roberts added, “It is very clear that shoppers have heeded our call to support their local independent retailers with some very positive feedback from our members.”

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:11 pm November 2, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA