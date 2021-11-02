Two-week extension for High Street voucher scheme

THE ‘Spend Local’ voucher scheme has been extended for a further two weeks.

Shoppers will now be able to spend their cards right up to December 14, rather than the old deadline of November, 30.

Retail NI have welcomed the news, saying that due to the ‘challenges’ around processing applications for the scheme it was ‘understadable’ to make the two-week extension.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, said, “Given the administrative challenges around the registration of the card, it is understandable that an extension of two weeks was needed to ensure that shoppers have time to spend their card with local retailers.

“Retail NI hope that the problems around the scheme will be quickly resolved as we want to see as many cards dispatched to as many eligible shoppers as possible to maximise the spend in our members stores to boost our high streets and local economy.

“We are optimistic that this extension will not displace the traditional Christmas spend and that consumers will continue to use their card to support independent retailers.”

Mr Roberts added, “It is very clear that shoppers have heeded our call to support their local independent retailers with some very positive feedback from our members.”