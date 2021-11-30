+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Two more arrested in relation to Enniskillen stabbing
Two more arrested in relation to Enniskillen stabbing

Posted: 1:15 pm November 30, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

DETECTIVES investigating a stabbing incident in the Derrin Road, Enniskillen, on Saturday night (November 27th) have arrested two more men.

 

The two men (one aged in his late teens and another in his 20s) have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They both remain in police custody at this time.

One man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested on Sunday (November 28th) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

 

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnesses this incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2091 27/11/21.

 

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

