Two men to stand trial for teen’s manslaughter

TWO men have been returned for trial accused of manslaughter following a workplace incident, and a company is also accused of failing to ensure non-employee safety.

Appearing for a committal hearing were Gordon Brown of Boho Road, Enniskillen and Jamie Loane (26) of Derrybrick Road, Kesh who are jointly charged with unlawfully killing Neil Graham on 22 May, 2018.

Mr Brown is further accused of failing to ensure a safe system of work as an employer, while Mr Loane is also accused of breaching his duty to employees.

The company, C&V Loane Limited, for which Mr Loane is a director and appeared on its behalf, is accused of failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee.

The 17-year-old victim was working as an apprentice mechanic with Gordon Brown Agricultural Engineering, when an incident involving a tractor occurred.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Neil tragically died at the scene.

Police attended and the Health and Safety Executive were informed.

Neil, who was studying land-based engineering at South West College’s Omagh campus, having completed his GCSEs at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, died two months before 18th birthday.

Members of his family were present at Dungannon Magistrates Court for the committal proceedings.

Mr Brown did not object to the proceedings but lawyers for Mr Loane challenged the Prosecution evidence in respect of the manslaughter allegation against him on an individual basis.

After legal discussions, which cannot be disclosed at this stage, District Judge, Michael Ranaghan ruled there is a case to answer against Mr Loane.

He further held this also applied to the allegations against Mr Brown and C&V Loane Limited.

Neither accused gave evidence or called witnesses on their own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge Ranaghan remanded each accused on £500 bail, and ordered them to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court next month.

Before concluding, the judge expressed the court’s condolences to Neil’s family on their “awful and tragic loss.”

