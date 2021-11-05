+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTwo injured in morning crash outside Lisnaskea
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Lisnaskea

Two injured in morning crash outside Lisnaskea

Posted: 12:37 pm November 5, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

Police have issued an appeal for information following a crash at Carrowhoney this morning in which two people were injured.

It is understood a number of emergency vehicles attended the scene, including police cars and ambulances.

A spokesman for Fermanagh PSNI told the Herald: “Police came across a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Lisnagole Road area of Lisnaskea shortly after 10:30am this morning [Friday, November 5].

Advertisement

“A Mercedes car and a Ford fusion were involved in the incident. The female driver of the Mercedes and the male driver of the Ford Fusion were taken to hospital following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 554 05/11/21.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:37 pm November 5, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA