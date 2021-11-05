Two injured in morning crash outside Lisnaskea

Police have issued an appeal for information following a crash at Carrowhoney this morning in which two people were injured.

It is understood a number of emergency vehicles attended the scene, including police cars and ambulances.

A spokesman for Fermanagh PSNI told the Herald: “Police came across a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Lisnagole Road area of Lisnaskea shortly after 10:30am this morning [Friday, November 5].

“A Mercedes car and a Ford fusion were involved in the incident. The female driver of the Mercedes and the male driver of the Ford Fusion were taken to hospital following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 554 05/11/21.”