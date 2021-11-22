Tributes pour in for Kathleen Richey

THE Fermanagh community has been rocked by the sad news of the untimely passing of Blacklion native, Kathleen Richey.

The late Kathleen, of 15 Rock View, Blacklion, was a selfless servant to her local community, and made a life-long sacrifice to help others by founding and establishing the Fermanagh Trust organisation.

Kathleen, along with her husband, Rev Canon Robin Richey, helped to build ‘one community’ in Fermanagh which still stands strong today.

Advertisement

Kathleen was centrally involved with the Fermanagh Trust from 1995 until her retirement in 2016.

In a statement issued by the trustees and staff at the Fermanagh Trust, the charity paid tribute to the ‘incredible contribution’ made by Mrs Richey.

“Kathleen’s wisdom, passion for community endeavour and peace building, alongside her knowledge and understanding of local people and communities, seen Kathleen make an incredible contribution to the Fermanagh Trust’s work and the work of countless other initiatives in Fermanagh and Cavan,” it said.

The statement added, “Everything was done with precision, underpinned by a common sense approach and most importantly with great sense of fun.Thank you Kathleen, rest easy dear friend.”

Aside from her work with the Fermanagh Trust, Kathleen took a proactive role in her local community and was a leading figure in her local church.

Kathleen was perhaps best known for her volunteering contribution to promoting Irish Water Safety and helping thousands of young people to learn to swim in Lough MacNean.

Kathleen also volunteered on behalf of women and the rural community, and was a lead member in the Irish Country Women’s Association in Cavan, Fermanagh Rural Community Network and with the Cashel Senior Citizens group.

Advertisement

Kathleen’s passion to help others saw her follow a path in education, where she taught in the Earl of Erne School in Teemore and the Jones Memorial Primary School in Enniskillen.

Kathleen will be sorely missed by her family, friends and everyone who she inspired and helped in both a personal and professional capacity.

Kathleen is predeceased by Valerie, Linda, John, Helen and Lorna.