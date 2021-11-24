Small dip in Fermanagh Covid figures

Children aged between 12 to 15 would benefit from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine according to the North's chief medical officer.

THERE has been a slight drop in the number of postive Covid tests in Fermanagh this week, although some local areas are still seeing their numbers climb.

Overall, there were 624 positive Covid tests in the Fermanagh and Omagh area in the seven days leading up to Monday this week, down from 685 over the same period last week.

Of these, the majority were again among younger age groups, with 284 cases among the under-19s, 136 among those aged 20-39, 158 in the 40-59 year old age group, 45 among those aged 60-79, and only one case among the over 80s.

More locally, there were 338 cases in Fermanagh postcode areas this week, down from 374 last week. However, it’s been a mixed bag, with some areas seeing a significant drop, and other areas seeing a rise in positive cases.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 110 cases, up from 89 last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin areas, there were 80 cases, down from 126 last week.

In BT93, covering Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh areas, there were 41 cases, down from 60 last week.

Finally, in BT94, covering the Irvinestown, Ballinamallard and Tempo areas, there were 107 cases, up from 96 last week.

There has also been a small drop in the number of patients being treated for the virus at the SWAH, with 21 Covid patients in the hospital, downd from 24 last week.

However, three of these patients were in the SWAH’s ICU, the highest number of seriously ill patients at the hospital in recent weeks.