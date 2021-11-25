RSF condemns ‘harassment’ following seizure of firearm

REPUBLICAN Sinn Fein has ‘condemned’ Garda forces after a firearm was seized in West Cavan following investigations into dissident activity along the Fermanagh border.

Gardai seized the weapon following a search on Wednesday, November 17 after personnel attached to the Special Detective Unit conducted a search in the Tullyhaw area near Swanlinbar, during which an AK47 and a quantity of ammunition was recovered.

Speaking in relation to the seizure, Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly stated, “The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region.”

In their response, a local representative from the Republican Sinn Fein Fermanagh branch told the ‘Herald, “Sinn Fein Poblachtach in Fermanagh and Cavan condemn the vicious actions of the freestate forces last Tuesday and Wednesday, when approximately 30 members of the Special Detective Unit along with other armed militia carried out searches and the destruction of farmland in Tullyhaw, Bawnboy area of West Cavan.

“Local people were harassed, cars searched and put on lockdown and not allowed to travel.

“Sinn Fein Poblachtach stand by the local people and want to know will the local farmers be compensated by the state for the destruction of their land.”

No arrests have been made.

