Road reopens after car struck tree

Posted: 11:59 am November 11, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE Inishmore Road, Enniskillen has reopened following a road traffic collision which occurred this morning.

Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 8am this morning, Thursday November 11th at the Inishmore Road, Enniskillen. The vehicle had struck a tree.

A road diversion is currently in place at the Derryhanny Road and Inishmore Road.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.

 

