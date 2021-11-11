Road reopens after car struck tree

THE Inishmore Road, Enniskillen has reopened following a road traffic collision which occurred this morning.

Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 8am this morning, Thursday November 11th at the Inishmore Road, Enniskillen. The vehicle had struck a tree.

A road diversion is currently in place at the Derryhanny Road and Inishmore Road.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.