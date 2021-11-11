Quinn says violent campaign has harmed his family

SEAN QUINN has spoken out about the hurt caused to his family by the campaign of violence and intimidation directed towards the directors of his former company, and said the 2019 attack on Kevin Lunney had been “barbaric.”

In an rare lengthy interview with the Irish News on Tuesday, carried out last week and published this week to coincide with the three guilty verdicts in Mr Lunney’s abduction trial, the Fermanagh man reasserted his condemnation of the attack and said the campaign against Mannok’s directors had only caused harm to him and his family.

Mr Quinn also said he wanted to “give a different narrative and an alternative view” on what had happened over the past decade since he was declared bankrupt, stating the last 10-12 years had been tough for his family, but they wanted “to get on with their lives.”

In the interview, during which he makes several claims about the takeover of his former company, Mr Quinn expressed his disappointment at what he called “the breakup of the manufacturing business” after Quinn Industrial Holdings, now called Mannok, was acquired by American private equity funds in 2014 following an insolvency process. He also spoke of how he felt he had been badly treated by current Mannok directors.

The Derrylin man condemned the attack on Mr Lunney, and other attacks on Mannok directors or property, as he has done many times in the past, stating “the abduction of Kevin was a barbaric act.”

