Police treating Enniskillen poster as “hate incident”

POLICE in Fermanagh are treating the erection of a Republican poster on a flag pole at the cenotaph in Enniskillen yesterday morning as a “hate incident.”

The poster, which appeared on the morning of Armistice Day, had the logo of the Robert Emmet 1916 Society on top. It claimed the Union flag, which was to be hoisted on the same pole that day, represented murder, occupation, inequality and collusion. The same poster was also put up elsewhere in the town.

This has since caused great upset across the community, with many local representatives coming out to condemn the posters.

Now, local police have said the poster was removed due to the sensitivities around Armistice Day, and they are investigation a hate incident and appealing for witnesses and information.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Crannog Way area and Enniskillen town centre between 9.30pm and 10.30pm who may have noticed anything suspicious or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1879 10/11/21,” said Supt Robert McGowan.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”