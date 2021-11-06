Pair in court on heroin supply charges

TWO people have appeared at court in Enniskillen charged with supplying heroin and growing cannabis in Enniskillen.

Ciaran Hogan (36) of Flax Valley, Irvinestown and Natalia Connor (39) of Culmore Park in Omagh appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for a preliminary enquiry (PE) on a number of drugs charges.

Hogan and Connor are each charged with two counts of possessing and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

They are face charges of possession and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cannabis, and cultivating cannabis at a house in Hillview Park Enniskillen.

The pair are also charged with obstructing an officer exercising powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

All charges relate to allegations arising from December 1st, 2017.

During the short hearing at court on Monday neither made any objection to the holding of the PE, and both declined to call any witnesses or submit any evidence or statements for the purposes of the PE.

District Judge Steven Keown said he was satisfied there was a case to answer. He adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on November 30.