Brothers Josh and Brandan Horan of Enniskillen Gaels

New kids on the block – the Horan brothers

Posted: 2:27 pm November 18, 2021

The Brewster’s, the Bradley’s, the Gunn’s, the Cassidy’s, those are just a few of the names synonymous with Enniskillen Gaels and all with one thing in common- brothers who have donned the Gaels jersey and reaped massive success.

Now, a new crop of brothers, Brandon and Josh Horan, are bidding to win the New York cup this year and end Enniskillen’s wait for senior championship glory.

At just 21 years of age, Brandon Horan is one of the most experienced players in the Enniskillen Gaels side. The highly rated Fermanagh county star has already enjoyed success in schools’ football. He captained St Michael’s College to MacRory and Hogan Cup success in 2019 and led Enniskillen to an Ulster Minor Championship title the previous year.

To win the senior championship on Sunday, would top all of his playing achievements to date.

“It would mean everything, any chance you get to win silverware for the club is great, not just for the players and management involved, but the community as a whole.

“I’ve been lucky I suppose to play in such great teams, but to win on Sunday would be the pinnacle of my career so far. It has been a long time since we have won a senior championship and to end this wait would be huge for the club.”

