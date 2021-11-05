Need for new traffic lights in Enniskillen questioned

QUESTIONS have been raised over the need for a new lighted pedestrian crossing in Enniskillen.

The new ‘puffin’ crossing at the junction of Queen Elizabeth Road and and Belmore Street, at what is known as ‘the ramp’, was put into operation last week. It replaces a traditional non-lighted ‘zebra’ crossing which had been in place at the junction for many years.

While similar lighted crossings have proved practical and popular at other locations in the town, such as outside Dunnes Stores on the Irvinestown Road, some local drivers and pedestrians who the Herald spoke with questioned the need for the upgrade outside the Clinton Centre.

Noting the previous zebra crossing had allowed pedestrians to safely cross without any delay to either cars or those on foot, all noted that those cross now had to wait on the lights, while motorists had to wait for the lights to turn green again even after the pedestrians had crossed.

