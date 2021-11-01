Nathan tells the nation of his love for Fermanagh

NATHAN Carter has declared his love for Fermanagh to the nation. And local ladies should take note, as he has also revealed is on the look out for a partner to share his plush home hear in the county.

Speaking to former rugby star Tommy Bowe on Ireland AM last week, the popular singer spoke of his love for the North in general, including where to get the best pint in Belfast, but it was when speaking about his adopted home here in the county the country star glowed.

When asked about what he loved about living in Fermanagh, Nathan replied “to be honest, it’s the music, the people the culture.”

“It’s just a great place to be,” he said. “I suppose in Fermanagh we’ve got the likes of the Cuilcagh Boardwalk, the Stairway to Heaven it’s called, I’ve done it ten times at this stage and he last year I’ve done it five times alone, and the Marble Arch Caves. There is a lot of stuff going on.”

Nathan’s declaration of love for Fermanagh came just days after he shared to RSVP Country what he was looking for in an ideal partner, and joked his “big house” near Lisbellaw was “ready for kids and dogs.”

Unsurprisingly, he said any potential girlfriend would have to be a music lover.

“They would have to be very understanding of the music business because in the past it’s been a bit of an issue with different businesses, especially when there are people at the front of the stage admiring you,” he told the magazine.

“It’s not easy on the other side of things. So they’d have to be very accepting of the whole business and me not being here all the time.

“Obviously I’ve been here the last 18 months, but I won’t be here that often, hopefully I’m going to be gigging and working and doing what I love.”

Speaking of lockdown, Nathan said dating had not been easy in the time of Covid.

“I didn’t really get going out that often in lockdown,” he said. “I think a lot of people either got engaged or completely hated each other at the end of it. It went one way or the other. But I’m still happy enough the way I am. Eventually, yeah, I will settle down. In my head I’m still 18.”

On a more serious side, the Scouser recently told the Liverpool Echo had struggled with being unable to sing during the past two years of restrictions, which saw him going from performing 140 shows per year to zero.

In fact, Nathan, who recently performed his first gig in 18 months when he took to the stage in Manchester, revealed to the paper he had been getting therapy to help him cope with time impact of not being able to perform.

“I’m in a lot better place now,” he said. “Gigs not being allowed for the last 18 months is literally like having my left arm chopped off. Being on stage is a drug. The crowd, the buzz, the music. I can only do music, can’t do anything else.

“So, to go from 130/140 shows a year to doing nothing, overnight, was pretty tough. There’s a lot of adjusting.”

