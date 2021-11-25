Local athletes pick up national medals

After almost two years since a National Clubs Cross Country Championships took place, athlete and spectators converged on Santry Demesne for a superb day’s competition.

Following impressive results at the provincial championships in Dundonald four weeks ago, it was widely anticipated that a number of Fermanagh athletes would be in the shake up for medals at these championships.

Having finished as the top two teams in the Boys Under 16s at provincial level, Enniskillen Running Club and St Michael’s College were hoping to be knocking on the door of podium finishes here as well as trying to help Fermanagh to take medals in the Intercounty team.

Having watched earlier races go out very hard from the gun, the Boys under 16 race was a much more tactical affair as there were a dozen athletes still with a chance to take the win with just over a lap to go, including Frank Buchannan of Enniskillen Running Club and Tempo’s Ben Warnock running for Monaghan Phoenix.

As the bell sounded for the final lap of 1050m there was a step up in tempo with the field being stretched. Both Frank and Ben slipped off the pace as the lap progressed but as the athletes swung into the home straight Frank was still in an individual medal winning position, finishing 11th, while a big last lap from Sean Corry of St Michael’s College saw him come through the field to also take the final individual medal in 12th position.

Ben who is more noted as an 800/1500m runner having medalled at provincial level on the track did well finishing 18th, just behind another fast finishing Enniskillen running club athlete Patrick Williams who finished 17th.

