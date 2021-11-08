Katie Rasdale a future star of the ring

The Erne Boxing Club continued their impressive start to the season with latest prodigy, Katie Rasdale, picking up her first Ulster Championship title.

Katie won the Girl 1 Under 12s 68kg class division in Omagh and she will now go on to represent the Erne Boxing Club at the National Championship Finals in Dublin, at the end of November.

Head Coach, Sean Crowley, is very proud of his young boxer’s latest achievement.

Advertisement

“Katie [Rasdale] is training really hard at present and is developing nicely. She is immensely strong, as plenty of girls have found out to their peril on the football field, but now she’s all set to make an impression in the boxing ring and could well be our next National champion.”

Boxers from the Erne Boxing Club return to the ring this week with junior boxers competing in the Ulster Nine Counties Open Championship competition and the club’s senior elite boxers, Anthony Malanaphy and Rhys Owens, heading to Boras in Sweden for the International King of the Ring Boxing competition.