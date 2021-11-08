+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportKatie Rasdale a future star of the ring
Erne Boxing Club coach Sean Crowley with Katie Rasdale

Katie Rasdale a future star of the ring

Posted: 9:36 am November 8, 2021

The Erne Boxing Club continued their impressive start to the season with latest prodigy, Katie Rasdale, picking up her first Ulster Championship title.

Katie won the Girl 1 Under 12s 68kg class division in Omagh and she will now go on to represent the Erne Boxing Club at the National Championship Finals in Dublin, at the end of November.

Head Coach, Sean Crowley, is very proud of his young boxer’s latest achievement.

Advertisement

“Katie [Rasdale] is training really hard at present and is developing nicely. She is immensely strong, as plenty of girls have found out to their peril on the football field, but now she’s all set to make an impression in the boxing ring and could well be our next National champion.”

Boxers from the Erne Boxing Club return to the ring this week with junior boxers competing in the Ulster Nine Counties Open Championship competition and the club’s senior elite boxers, Anthony Malanaphy and Rhys Owens, heading to Boras in Sweden for the International King of the Ring Boxing competition.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:36 am November 8, 2021
Funders deny bias against local boxing club

A CLAIM by Erne Boxing Club (formerly Derrylin Boxing Club) that Sport NI which distributes grants is biased...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA