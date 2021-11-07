Jackie takes up new position at Abbey Autoline

FERMANAGH woman, Jackie Elliott, has been appointed as the Commercial Director in Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker company.

Abbey Autoline, a part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group, has become a major concern and market leader in the country and Jackie is hoping to help the company expand and develop over the next few years.

Managing Director, Julie Gibson, feels that the business is in a good place following a recent merger between Abbey Insurance and Autoline, hence the new company name, Abbey Autoline.

Advertisement

“It’s been quite a year, but the merger has been a real success and that is testament to the hard work of everyone at Abbey Autoline.

“Bringing two companies with such distinct identities together as one new business was always going to be tough but to do it during the unprecedented conditions of a global pandemic has required incredible amounts of resilience from everyone.

“The business is in a good place, we have come through a very demanding twelve months and we know we can rise to the hardest of challenges.

“We take great pride in the fact that we have been able to help our clients during lockdown and have been there when they needed us most. Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, we are focused on growing and expanding the business.