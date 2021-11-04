Give blood and save a life!

THE Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year.

The Service operates three mobile units at nearly 180 locations throughout the province. Today, the Herald spoke with Karin Jackson, Chief Executive of the NI Blood Transfusion Service about the importance of blood donation and how you can get involved.

